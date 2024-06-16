Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $749.20 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $749.20 million and approximately $33.78 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,587.01 or 0.05408541 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016740 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

