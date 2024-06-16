OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 441.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

