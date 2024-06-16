OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in May

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 955,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,895. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OneMain by 36.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 151,226 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $9,139,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 659.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

