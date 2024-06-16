OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Short Interest Update

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 919,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OSPN. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get OneSpan alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OSPN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneSpan Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after acquiring an additional 219,907 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 93.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 299,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 144,883 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSPN stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.26. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.