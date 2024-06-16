Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $92.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $71.97 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

