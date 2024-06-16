Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Sold by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Opera by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 429,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,847. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

OPRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

