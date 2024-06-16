Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.72.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $586,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,726,239 shares of company stock worth $1,477,034,958. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $7,334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after buying an additional 1,374,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,508,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

