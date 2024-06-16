Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

