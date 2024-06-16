Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $110.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair raised Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

