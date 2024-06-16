OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 710 ($9.04).

LON:OSB opened at GBX 444 ($5.65) on Thursday. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 527.50 ($6.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 432.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424.85.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.83), for a total value of £69,792.85 ($88,874.12). In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.81), for a total value of £103,284.72 ($131,522.63). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £69,792.85 ($88,874.12). 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

