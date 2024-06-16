OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.64) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 710 ($9.04).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSB
OSB Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.83), for a total value of £69,792.85 ($88,874.12). In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.81), for a total value of £103,284.72 ($131,522.63). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £69,792.85 ($88,874.12). 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OSB Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.