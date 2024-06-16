Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $42,733.04 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Darien Spencer sold 286 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $1,384.24.
Ouster Stock Performance
NYSE OUST opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $467.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,491,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth $1,587,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ouster by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OUST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
