Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells $29,387.32 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $29,387.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,730.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96.

NYSE:OUST opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $467.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OUST shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ouster by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ouster by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

