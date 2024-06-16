Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $102.26.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

