P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Update

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTSI. StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

PTSI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. 21,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $182.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Stories

