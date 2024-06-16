Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Update

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $99.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:ECOW Free Report ) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

