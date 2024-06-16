Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $211,487.76 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $28.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

