Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $211,487.76 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ PCRX opened at $28.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
