Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Sells $114,018.40 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $28.13 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

