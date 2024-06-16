Paramount Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$31.26 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total value of C$80,593.56. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total value of C$80,593.56. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,425 shares of company stock worth $3,381,813. Company insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

