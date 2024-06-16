PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,876,200 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the May 15th total of 1,916,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 958.7 days.

PCCW Price Performance

PCCW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. PCCW has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.74%.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.