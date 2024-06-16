Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -6.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

