Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,504 shares of company stock valued at $950,634. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 11.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 213.8% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

