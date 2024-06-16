Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.501 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 83.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.1 %

PBA stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

