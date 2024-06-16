Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

PVL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,425. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 22.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 910,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Permianville Royalty Trust comprises 1.2% of Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pingora Partners LLC owned about 2.76% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

