Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance
PVL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,425. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 22.92%.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.
