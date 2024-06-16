Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick Sells 9,803 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.26, for a total transaction of C$149,593.78.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total transaction of C$150,103.04.

On Friday, March 15th, Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$14.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.01. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$10.38 and a one year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

