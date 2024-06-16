Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick Sells 9,803 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.26, for a total transaction of C$149,593.78.
Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total transaction of C$150,103.04.
- On Friday, March 15th, Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$14.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.01. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$10.38 and a one year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.