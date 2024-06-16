Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) & Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Critical Analysis

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) and Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Xilio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -66.97% Xilio Therapeutics N/A -153.48% -89.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Xilio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals $680,000.00 976.93 -$201.59 million ($4.41) -2.57 Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.40 million ($2.57) -0.40

Risk & Volatility

Xilio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Xilio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.83%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xilio Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phathom Pharmaceuticals beats Xilio Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Xilio Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a tumor-activated IL-2; and XTX301, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered IL-12 molecule. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.