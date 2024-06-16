Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 177.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.23 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
