Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Short Interest Up 49.2% in May

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

PEV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 17,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Phoenix Motor has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative net margin of 265.05% and a negative return on equity of 335.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 0.23% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

