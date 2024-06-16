Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 226,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,715,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,978,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VGLT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,760. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $64.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.