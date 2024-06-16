Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after acquiring an additional 460,480 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,866,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.38. 9,994,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

