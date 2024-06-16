Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,341 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 137,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,015. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

