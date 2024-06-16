Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 355 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $861,662,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 202,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 445,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,069. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNXC

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.