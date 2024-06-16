Pineridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,046 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Centene stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

