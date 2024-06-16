Pineridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,889 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.