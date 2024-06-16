Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Aflac Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AFL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. 1,330,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,029. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

