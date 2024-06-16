Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $117,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $363.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

