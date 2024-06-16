Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,744,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $80.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,836. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

