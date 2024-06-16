Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.93. The stock had a trading volume of 185,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

