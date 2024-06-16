Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 74 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,532,000 after buying an additional 85,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $446.46. 1,559,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,240. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

