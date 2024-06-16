Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $345,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 152,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,154.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 215,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.22. 114,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,554. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $25.22.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.