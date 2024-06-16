Pineridge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,673. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

