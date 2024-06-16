Pineridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,229. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
