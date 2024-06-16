Pineridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,229. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.