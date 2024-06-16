Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $41.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

PINS opened at $43.51 on Friday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

