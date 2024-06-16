Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Insider Transactions at Playtika
In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Playtika by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Playtika Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 651,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,542. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
