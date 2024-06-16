Popcat (SOL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $302.93 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $302.93 million and $29.72 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.2539334 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $22,629,997.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

