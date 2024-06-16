Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BPOPM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.