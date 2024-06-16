PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $87.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PriceSmart by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

