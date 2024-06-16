Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PCOR. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $5,528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,202,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,859 shares of company stock valued at $21,684,405. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,130,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

