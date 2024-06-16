Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Short Interest Update

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 213,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Psyence Biomedical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psyence Biomedical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Psyence Biomedical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Psyence Biomedical Price Performance

NASDAQ PBM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,253. Psyence Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84.

About Psyence Biomedical

