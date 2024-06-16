QUASA (QUA) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $234,158.59 and $851.79 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,605.08 or 1.00117667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00091554 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198581 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $580.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

