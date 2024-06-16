Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Boosts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. owned 0.21% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,671. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $288.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

